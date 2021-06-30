Jammu and Kashmir police hold recruitment drive for women, 1300 vacant posts to be filled

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have started a recruitment drive for women in the union territory.

A three-day-long recruitment rally was held in RTC Ground in Humhama in the Budgam district where hundreds of women participated.

The first day was earmarked for the women from Central Kashmir, the second day for those from North Kashmir and the last day was for the women from South Kashmir.

Around 1300 females are to be recruited in police services during this rally. 650 females will be recruited from the Jammu division and the same number from the Kashmir division.

The rally in Jammu was held two years ago but due to COVID-19, the Kashmir rally was postponed.

''The sanction for two women battalions was approved. We started the process in 2019 and today is the first stage of recruitment in Kashmir valley. Jammu recruitment was done before the COVID pandemic. We started a three-day recruitment rally for the Kashmir zone, and started with Central Kashmir and then North Kashmir and today South Kashmir. In one battalion we have to recruit 650 females,” said Danish Rana, ADGP Coordination.

The women who had come for the rally were excited to don the uniform and work for the country. Some were saying that they are not scared to be part of the police in the valley at all.

“I am so happy to be here. I have so many dreams and I hope I will make them come true. I always wanted to join police services. I am not scared at all. I want to work for society and people and I am feeling very proud that I have come here. I have full support from my family,” said Munazah Farooq, an aspirant.

Some of the aspirants also said that wearing the uniform has been their dream.

“I have always wanted to wear the uniform and work for the country. I have full support from family and that's why I am here. I am feeling very happy,” said Manjeet Singh.

There will be a written exam for the females who qualify in the first round. The third leg of this rally will be conducted in Leh and Kargil.

Also Read: BJP seeks early assembly election in Jammu-Kashmir, holds Working Committee meeting

Live TV