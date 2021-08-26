हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, no exam needed, direct link here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for over 1600 apprentices in various posts announced, check age, educational qualification, salary and all other details.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, no exam needed, direct link here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railways Recruitment Cell is seeking applications from suitable candidates for over 1600 apprentices posts in various departements. In a notification, the North Central Railways of the Indian Railways said that the selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction. 

As many as 1664 vacancies to apprentices posts are available at various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at https://www.rrcpryj.org/.

The registration window to apply opened on Monday, August 2 and the last date to apply is September 1, 2021. Check notification here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary and Stipend

The selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. The training period is of one year and selected candidates will be paid a yearly stipend.

Also read | Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for THESE 40 posts, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

 

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. However, the relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws, as per the notification.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates will also be eligible to apply, the notification states.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

There will be no written test or viva for the selection to these posts. The selection will be based on merit list. The average of the percentage of marks obtained by applicants in both Matriculation (with 50% marks ) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examiniation will be given equal weightage.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. While SC, ST, PWD or women candidates need not pay any fees.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021Indian Railwayssarkari naukriJobscareer
Next
Story

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for THESE posts, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: CDS' big statement on Taliban - watch top news stories