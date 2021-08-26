Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, no exam needed, direct link here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railways Recruitment Cell is seeking applications from suitable candidates for over 1600 apprentices posts in various departements. In a notification, the North Central Railways of the Indian Railways said that the selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction.

As many as 1664 vacancies to apprentices posts are available at various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at https://www.rrcpryj.org/.

The registration window to apply opened on Monday, August 2 and the last date to apply is September 1, 2021. Check notification here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary and Stipend

The selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. The training period is of one year and selected candidates will be paid a yearly stipend.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. However, the relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws, as per the notification.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates will also be eligible to apply, the notification states.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

There will be no written test or viva for the selection to these posts. The selection will be based on merit list. The average of the percentage of marks obtained by applicants in both Matriculation (with 50% marks ) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examiniation will be given equal weightage.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. While SC, ST, PWD or women candidates need not pay any fees.