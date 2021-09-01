Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Hurry! last date to apply for 1664 posts, check all details

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railways Recruitment Cell has invited applications for recruitent to over 1600 apprentices posts in various departments, today is the last date to apply. The North Central Railways of the Indian Railways said that the selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction.

Atleast 1664 vacancies to apprentices posts are vacant at various divisions in Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop. Candidates can visit the official website of railways at https://www.rrcpryj.org/ to apply.

The registration window to apply opened on Monday, August 2 and the last date to apply is September 1, 2021. Check notification here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary and Stipend details

The selected candidates will derive salary in Level 1 posts which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. The training period is of one year and selected candidates will be paid a yearly stipend as well.

Also read | IT Department recruitment: Golden chance for sportspersons! No written exam, check salary and other details

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age requirement

In order to be eligible, candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational criteria

Candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates will also be eligible to apply, the notification states.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Selection based on merit

There will be no written test or viva for the selection to these posts. The selection will be based on merit list. The average of the percentage of marks obtained by applicants in both Matriculation (with 50% marks ) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examiniation will be given equal weightage.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fee detail

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. While no fees needed from candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD and/or women candidates.