KSP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 387 vacancies of Civil Constable Post, details here

New Delhi: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited applications for 387 Civil Constable Posts. The interested candidates can read the official notification on the official website of KSP.

The applicants need to note that they need to apply for this recruitment drive latest by September 6, 2021 at the official website of KSP- rec21.ksp-online.in.

Additionally, the last date for the application fee payment is September 8, 2021. Candidates are advised to check the latest notification before applying for KSP Police Recruitment 2021.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of the online application process - August 19, 2021

Last date to fill the application form - September 6, 2021

Last date for fee payment - September 8, 2021

Exam Date - Will be announced soon

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination and Physical Ability Test.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 19 years to 31 years of age for the unreserved category and between 19 years to 33 years of age for the reserved category.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed PUC II or Class 12 examination or equivalent from a recognized board.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For unreserved and OBC candidates- Rs.400.

Direct link to apply online for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 here

