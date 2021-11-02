North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 1664 apprentice posts at rrcprjapprentices.in

Interested in Railways jobs? Check out notification released by the North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 on the official website - rrcprjapprentices.in. For 1664 posts of apprentice, recruitment process has been begun today, November 2, 2021.

Various posts, Wireman, Electrician, Machinist, Fitter, Stenographer, Health Sanitary Inspector, and others - have begun application process. December 1, 2021, is the last day to apply for the posts. Check out the detailed notification before you apply for the post of your choice.

Want to check out detailed notification? Click here.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

- Go to rrcprjapprentices.in.

- Get registered and then fill the application form.

- These are details needed to register: Name, Date of Birth, Phone Number, Registration Number of Apprentice, and Name of the ITI trade.

- Fill the application form.

- Pay Rs 100 application fee, which is non-refundable. For women, SC, ST, PWD candidates, the applicatio fee has been waived off

- Keep copy of the application form for future reference.

The eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed class 10th or any other equivalent examination with at least 50% marks.

Candidates must have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Candidates should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006. Age relations are allowed, but there are conditions.

Selection happens on the basis of a merit list - marks secured on the class 10 examination and the marks secured by candiates in the ITI exam determine the position in the merit list.

