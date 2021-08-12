हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for over 4000 Constable vacancies ends soon

Representational Image

New Delhi: Punjab Police has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to Constable posts for its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Over 4000 vacancies have been announced in this massive recruitment drive.

However, the deadline to apply for the job is about to end soon. The application process had started on July 16 and will continue till August 15, 2021. That is, those candidates who are interested have just three days to apply for the post.

Candidates who wish to join the Punjab Police can submit online application on the official website on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

Selection Process:

The recruitment will be done on the basis of an OMR-based offline written test followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Age Limit for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment:

Minimum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 18 years

Maximum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 28 years

Certain relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment – Salary:

The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19900 at Level 2 of 7th CPC.

Also Read: Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: 347 Specialist Manager vacancies announced, check how to apply

Tags:
