REET cancelled, Level-2 exam to be held again, announces Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Amid accusations of paper leak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the cancellation of Level-2 exam of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET).

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Gehlot.

The chief minister also said that the exam will now be re-conducted for 62,000 posts instead of 32,000 posts. First, an eligibility examination will be conducted and then a final examination will be held, he said.

रीट परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी की जांच SOG कर रही है। हमारी सरकार हर दोषी को सजा दिलाकर युवाओं के साथ न्याय सुनिश्चित करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2022

REET level-2 exam is conducted for the selection of teachers to teach students of Classes 6 to 8.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people and making non-issue an issue, Gehlot said that the opposition was frustrated because there was no anti-incumbency factor against the state government even after three years of its rule.

"We are not happy with the decision to cancel the exam as the future of lakhs of youths is associated with it," the Congress leader said at a press conference at his residence.

But, the decision was taken due to the protest "gimmicks" of the BJP to malign the state government, he said.

The chief minister also said that the state government will enact a law with strict measures to stop exam paper leaks and ensure that exams are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

He said that it was not the first instance of paper leak and such incidents have taken place in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh in recent years and it should be looked into why such cheating gangs have been formed.

Press Conference at residence. https://t.co/XTF6ZQVKwF — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2022

Gehlot also said that the BJP leaders who are divulging facts regarding the REET paper leak should tell why not they informed the government about it before the exam if they had so much detail about the paper leak.

He said that there are different gangs involved in acts like paper leak, and the leaders who have been making allegations should tell from which gang they belong.

It is noteworthy that REET was conducted in September last year. After the allegations of paper leak, the investigation was handed over to Special Operation Group which so far has arrested 38 persons in connection with the paper leak.

