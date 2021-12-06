हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rrb ntpc

RRB NTPC CBT-2 schedule announced on rrbcdg.gov.in, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards also said that the result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is likely to be declared by January 15, 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 schedule announced on rrbcdg.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on Sunday (December 5, 2021) announced that the second computer-based test (CBT) of the RRB NTPC recruitment will be held between February 14-18 in 2022. 

"The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," the Railway Recruitment Boards said in a notice.

It also said that the result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official website (http://rrbcdg.gov.in) by January 15, 2022.

This is noteworthy that the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in seven phases between December 28, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

Candidates have been advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. 

