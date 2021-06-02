RRB NTPC recruitment: Important notification candidates should not miss, check here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday (May 31, 2021) issued a notice for the candidates who have applied for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019.

The notice said that the further scheduling of the Computer Based Test for the RRB NTPC 2019 exam has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic once again," the notice read.

It added, "Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased."

This is to be noted that the RRBs had notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 and No. RRC 01/2019, for various categories.

The recruitment process had commenced in December 2020 after COVID-19-induced restrictions had eased. The 6th phase of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in April 2021 for over 6 lakh candidates.