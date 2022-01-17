SEBI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on sebi.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. SEBI is looking to fill 120 positions in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

SEBI plans to recruit legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration. The regulator will conduct online examinations for the recruitment of these positions during February-April.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SEBI- sebi.gov.in. It may be noted that the registration for the above posts began on January 5, 2022 and the last date to apply for the posts is January 24, 2022.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application begins from: January 5, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the post: January 24, 2022.

Admit card will release on: February 2022.

Exam date: February 20, 2022.

SEBI Grade A Result Date: February 2022

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Date: April 3, 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A: 120 Posts

General: 80 Posts

UR: 32

OBC: 22

SC: 11

ST: 7

EWS: 8

Legal: 16 Posts

UR: 11

OBC: 2

SC: 1

ST: 1

EWS: 1

IT: 14

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 3

ST: 3

EWS: 1

Research: 7

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 1

Official Language: 3

UR: 2

OBC: 1

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General – Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.

Legal – Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

IT – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the selection process of the recruitment drive here- SEBI Recruitment Detailed Notification

