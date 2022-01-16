SSC CGL Recruitment: Apply for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (SSC CGL, 2021).

According to the notification released at https://ssc.nic.in, the SSC CGL examination 2021 will be a Computer Based Test (CBE) for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Important dates?

Dates for submission of online applications: 23-12-2021 to 23-01-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 23-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 25-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 26-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 27-01-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 28-01-2022 to 01-02-2022 (23:30)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications only in ONLINE mode at https://ssc.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted in April 2022.

