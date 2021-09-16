TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Registration for Post Graduate Assistant posts begins today, check how to apply at trb.tn.nic.in

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board commenced the registration process for post graduate assistant posts on Thursday (September 16). Interested candidates can visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in to apply.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 2207 Post Graduate Assistant posts in the organization. The last date to submit the application form is October 17, 2021 till 5 pm.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based exam followed by certificate verification. The written exam will take place on November 13, 14 and 15, 2021. According to the official notification, the merit list would be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the computer based exam.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates) which is payable only through online net banking /credit card/debit card.

To know about the eligibility criteria and other details, read the complete notification HERE.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in

2. Click the recruitment link on the homepage

3. Click on ‘Online Registration’ link (to be activated soon)

4. Enter the required details and log in

5. Fill the application form and upload the documents

6. Pay the fees and submit the form

