Uppcl recruitment 2021

UPPCL Recruitment: Apply for 240 Assistant Accountant posts, check criteria and other details

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited invites applications for the post of Assistant Accountant, candidates can apply online. Check details here...

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: The UPPCL has invited applications for candidates to apply for Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official site of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The online application process will begin on October 8, 2021.

The recruitment will fill 240 Assistant Accountant posts. Filling up the application form will begin from October 8, 2021. The age limit of the candidate must be 21 years as of 1/07/2021.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION!

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application Begin: August 10, 2021

Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2021

Exam Date: December 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must be having a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce (B.com) from any recognized university in India. Candidates must not be above 40 years of age.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 1180/-

SC/ST candidates: Rs 826

PH (Divyang) candidates: Rs 12/-

Candidates can pay the fees through Debit card/ Credit card/ Net Banking/ E Challan

