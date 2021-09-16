हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 4845 posts at appost.in, check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post The India Post invites applications for over 4,845 vacancies. The notification is for candidates to the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks. Check all relevant details here...  

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 4845 posts at appost.in, check details
File photo

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has invited applications for over 4,845 vacancies to the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. The India Post notification is for candidates to the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

The last date to submit the application is September 22 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website at appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Interested candidates should have a passed the 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. The candidate should have knowledge of the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government.

CHECK NOTIFICATION HERE

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The minimum age is 18 years and maximum age for 40 years as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates will be selected through their online submitted applications forms a merit list as per the rules will be generated. The candidates are advised to read the complete notification of  India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 in UP circle before applying for the position.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India PostIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2021Gramin Dak SevakJobscareer
Next
Story

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Registration for Post Graduate Assistant posts begins today, check how to apply at trb.tn.nic.in

Must Watch

PT5M20S

Bollywood Breaking: Saif worried about the 'expensive' marriage of 4 kids, revealed himself on a show!