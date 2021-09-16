India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 4845 posts at appost.in, check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has invited applications for over 4,845 vacancies to the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. The India Post notification is for candidates to the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

The last date to submit the application is September 22 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website at appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Interested candidates should have a passed the 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. The candidate should have knowledge of the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The minimum age is 18 years and maximum age for 40 years as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates will be selected through their online submitted applications forms a merit list as per the rules will be generated. The candidates are advised to read the complete notification of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 in UP circle before applying for the position.

