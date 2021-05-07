UPPSC Recruitment: Candidates can update Principal recruitment branch till May 12, check details

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of 8194 vacancies for the post of Principal Category 2, Deputy Principal and Assistant Director under the Department of Vocational Education and Skills Development, the Engineering Branch that includes Mechanical, Automobile, Production, Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. According to Secretary Jagdish, after this, there will be no opportunity for this work.

Earlier, the Commission had issued a notice on 22 April, giving the candidates time to register the branch till 30 April. But due to the Corona crisis, the Commission has again extended the deadline for reporting the branch.

According to Secretary Jagdish, after this, there will be no opportunity for this work. Candidates who do not file information will be rejected. The latest updates of UPPSC examinations are also available on the Commission's website http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Live TV