VSSC Recruitment 2021

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 158 posts of Technician Apprentice

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The application process for Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) is closing on August 4. Concerned candidates who have not applied so far, can do so by visiting the official website: vssc.gov.in.

The selected candidates will go under training for one year from the date of joining and a monthly stipend of Rs 8000/- will be given, as per the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

Automobile Engg: 8 posts

Chemical Engg: 25 posts

Civil Engg: 8 posts

Computer Science/Engg: 15 posts

Electrical Engg: 10 posts

Electronics Engg: 40 posts

Instrument Technology: 6 posts

Mechanical Engg: 46

Age Limit: Candidates must not be more than 30 years of age as of August 4, 2021

Application procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification number VSSC TA2021

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.  

VSSC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021job vacancies
