VSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 158 posts of Technician Apprentice

New Delhi: The application process for Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) is closing on August 4. Concerned candidates who have not applied so far, can do so by visiting the official website: vssc.gov.in.
The selected candidates will go under training for one year from the date of joining and a monthly stipend of Rs 8000/- will be given, as per the official notification.
Vacancy Details:
Automobile Engg: 8 posts
Chemical Engg: 25 posts
Civil Engg: 8 posts
Computer Science/Engg: 15 posts
Electrical Engg: 10 posts
Electronics Engg: 40 posts
Instrument Technology: 6 posts
Mechanical Engg: 46
Age Limit: Candidates must not be more than 30 years of age as of August 4, 2021
Application procedure:
Step 1: Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the notification number VSSC TA2021
Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form
Step 4: Upload the relevant documents
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.