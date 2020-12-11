Zee Rozgaar: Indian Railways offers 1.4 lakh jobs; check exams date, COVID-19 protocols and more

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday announced a slew of measures, rules and protocols to be followed by candidates who would be appearing in exams. The Railway exams will be conducted for various posts from December 15.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) is set to conduct exams for over 2.44 crore candidates from December 15. Meanwhile, Railways has received 2.40 lakh applications against 1.4 lakh vacancies for RRB NTPC, Ministerial and RRB Group D posts.

Candidates appearing for the Indian Railways exam will be checked for temperature upon entry and if their temperature exceeds more than the prescribed limit, they will not be allowed inside the exam hall/venue. They will also have to keep wearing masks throughout the examination period.

Additionally, candidates will also have to furnish COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format upon entry. Those candidates who fail to furnish such self-declaration will be barred from appearing for the exams.

The biggest recruitment process will be conducted in three phases. Railway has started preparations for this on a large scale across the country. The recruitment process was stopped due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The first phase which will be a computer-based exam will run from December 15-18. This is for those who have applied in the category of ministry. The second exam CBT i.e. the second phase of CBT for Non-Technical Popular Category will start from December 28 and will run till March 2021. The third possible phase will be in April 2021 for CBT level 1 which will run from April to June 2021.

Railways have appealed to all the candidates to follow the instructions given on the RRB i.e. Railway Recruitment Board and follow the coronavirus protocol.

South Western Railway Vacancy

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has invited online application from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961, offering over 1000 of vacancies.

This notification is open to all candidates with prescribed educational qualification. The candidates who have registered with local employment exchange falling in Karnataka and adjoining districts of states, served by south western railway i.e, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa will be given preference. The other candidates will be given the opportunity if the slots were unfilled, the notification said.

After preparation of the merit list, the candidates will have to appear for document verification.

Apprentices will be engaged in the following trades with the break up as under:

Application fee: Rs 100 while payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online via www.rrchubli.in and the detailed instructions for filling up online applications will be available on the website.

This is the direct link to apply for the post: https://jobs.rrchubli.in/ActApprentice2020-21/

Live TV

Important dates to remember: The online application can be submitted online up to January 9, 2021.