Mangaluru: A prostitution racket was Wednesday busted at Nanthoor near here and three women rescued, police said.

Two people were also arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the apartment where the racket was being operated.

The rescued women are from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, they added.

A sum of Rs 23,500 in cash and mobile phones were recovered from those arrested, police said.