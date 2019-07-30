BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri filed the nomination for the post of Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders.

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar had on Monday resigned as the Speaker shortly after Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Yediyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday after the Congress-JDS government failed to prove its majority, sailed through comfortably with a voice vote. The strength of the Assembly was brought down after the Speaker disqualified 17 rebel MLAs.