close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar had on Monday resigned as the Speaker shortly after Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly.

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri filed the nomination for the post of Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders. 

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar had on Monday resigned as the Speaker shortly after Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Yediyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday after the Congress-JDS government failed to prove its majority, sailed through comfortably with a voice vote. The strength of the Assembly was brought down after the Speaker disqualified 17 rebel MLAs. 

Tags:
Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPVishweshwar Hegde KageriKarnatakaKarnataka assembly speakerBS YediyurappaBS Yeddyurappa
Next
Story

VG Siddhartha, the man who brewed the Rs 32.41-billion Cafe Coffee Day story

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner