HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Belagavi, interacts with locals in Karnataka

Belagavi: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday visited the state's most affected region by this year's monsoon floods and held interactions with the locals. During the visit, the locals of Basathwada village of Hukkeri Taluk here voiced the problems they were facing due to the floods.

Since Belagavi is the most affected district in the state this monsoon, political leaders have been visiting the region to take stock of the situation and the relief operations being undertaken to provide relief to flood victims.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had tweeted a letter for Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and said: "Flood affected victims felt relieved when we went to assess the situation. So a session in Belagavi would be a morale boost for the victims of North Karnataka. I would request BS Yeddyurappa to call for a session in Belagavi for 15-25 days instead of 3 days in Bengaluru.

Live TV

"He claimed that parts of Karnataka are reeling under post-flood and drought-related issues with no adequate measures from the Central and State governments."People have lost everything and are left with very little hope for the future. As representatives, it is our duty to instill confidence and renew their hope," he had said.

On September 24, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had held a protest in Belagavi asking for more relief for those affected during the floods and raised the demand for it to be declared as a `national calamity`.This also comes ahead of Assembly by-polls to the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka, which are scheduled to be held on December 5.