Karnataka PUC Result 2019 declared by KSEEB on kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday released the second year PUC (Pre-University Certificate) examination 2019. The results can be accessed on the Board's official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had conducted the examination in March this year in which lakhs of applicants had taken part. It is conducted in various streams like Arts, Science, and Commerce. The candidates who clear this exam will be allotted with seats in various under graduate level colleges in the state. The state level exam is conducted only in the state of Karnataka.

How to check Karnataka PUC results 2019?

1: Go to the official site of KSEEB - karresults.nic.in

2: Search for the link which says Karnataka PUC results 2019.

3 Click on the link and you will be directed to the results page.

4 Select the stream in which you appeared for the exam. Enter the roll number, name and other details needed and press the submit button.

5 The result will then be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future use.

The website while announcing the results on its website noted: "Neither NIC (National Informatics Centre) nor the respective Board, KARNATAKA is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.)