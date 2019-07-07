Karnataka rebel MLAs refuse to take back their resignations, logjam continues

7 July 2019, 23:28 PM All Karnataka govt ministers have been invited at breakfast by Dy CM G Parmeshwar on Monday. There's a possibility that the Dy CM can ask for their resignations, claim source.

7 July 2019, 22:22 PM All 13 MLAs submitted resignation to the Speaker and informed the Governor. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations: Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar. Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar outside Sofitel hotel in Mumbai: We 13 MLAs submitted resignation to the Speaker & informed Governor. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru & withdrawing the resignations. pic.twitter.com/0ae0ttAlgo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 22:20 PM Karnataka rebel MLAs are firm on their resignation. They say that it won't be withdrawn.

7 July 2019, 22:04 PM Naseem Khan, a Congress MLA from Mumbai, was stopped from entering Sofitel hotel where the rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, earlier today. Khan said, "BJP leaders are allowed to go inside. They're pressurising the MLAs, but I'm not allowed to go".

7 July 2019, 21:28 PM Meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Minister, Deputy CM G Parameshwara & other senior Congress leaders, begins at Taj West End hotel.

7 July 2019, 21:27 PM Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they've gone under pressure and they've been told many things. Also, BJP in the state has become active with the help of Centre. Ruling govt at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They're trying to get rid of this govt: Kharge.

7 July 2019, 21:27 PM Govt should run as per Constitution. It is a constitutionally elected govt in Karnataka. They (BJP) are destabilizing it. In about 14 states, they are pressurizing, not only Congress MLAs, but also the regional party members: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress.

7 July 2019, 20:37 PM If the coordination committee decides that Siddaramaiah should be the CM, we have no objection. Congress is making efforts to save the govt. They have told the members that some seniors should resign from cabinet & make way for others: GT Devegowda, JDS in Bengaluru.

7 July 2019, 20:36 PM Some visuals of CM Kumaraswamy arriving at the HAL airport in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrived at HAL Airport in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/F3lf2jhHGS — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 20:35 PM I spoke to H Vishwanath, he told he'll come back. If both the parties decide to make Siddaramaiah as CM or any other from JDS party or from Congress party, I am okay with it: GT Devegowda, JDS.

7 July 2019, 20:34 PM BJP state unit has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road in Bengaluru for their MLAs, says ANI.

7 July 2019, 20:33 PM If my party decides, I am ready to resign. I am not going to BJP. Ours is a coalition government for the betterment of state: GT Devegowda, JDS at party headquarters (JP Bhavan) in Bengaluru.

7 July 2019, 20:26 PM Karnataka Congress -JDS MLAs meeting inside Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel underway. After the meeting concludes, some of the MLAs may brief media around 8.15 PM, say sources.

7 July 2019, 19:47 PM Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has arrived at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, reports ANI. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has arrived at HAL Airport in Bengaluru https://t.co/IEgflcaoJR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 19:29 PM Meeting of JD (S) MLAs with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be held at Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru, reports ANI. Bengaluru: Meeting of JD(S) MLAs with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to be held at Taj West End hotel pic.twitter.com/uTOMckYOXH — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 18:54 PM Circular also mentions that strict action will be taken against those Congress MLAs who don't attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, reports ANI.

7 July 2019, 18:47 PM Congress issues circular asking it MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by CLP leader Siddaramaiah on July 9. Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal & Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meet. Circular has been issued by Congress to all MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by CLP leader Siddaramaiah on July 9. Karnataka Congress in charge KC Venugopal & Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meet. pic.twitter.com/AurIYewEc7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 17:55 PM Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has arrived in India. The CM is expected to reach Bengaluru around 6.30 PM by a special flight from Delhi.

7 July 2019, 17:53 PM This is nonsense. It's a baseless allegation. By making allegations against another party that has nothing to do with internal affairs of Congress, they're not going to gain anything: Murlidhar Rao, BJP

7 July 2019, 17:52 PM Congress MLA from Bellary Rural B Nagendra, who is one of the MLAs present at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai, has been called by Congress leaders to Windsor Manor Hotel in Bengaluru.

7 July 2019, 16:52 PM Maharashtra Youth Congress workers, including its vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur, have been detained by police during their protest outside Sofitel hotel asking Karnataka Congress MLAs to take back their resignation. Maharashtra Youth Congress workers including its vice-president

Suraj Singh Thakur have been detained by police during their protest outside Sofitel hotel asking #Karnataka Congress MLAs to take back their resignation. pic.twitter.com/qLuXQVSqBF — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 16:46 PM Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on 9 July at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, say sources.

7 July 2019, 16:45 PM Our leaders are talking to our legislators who are unhappy. Everything will be okay. BJP is only creating this problem. But the Govt is stable, safe and it will remain safe. All our legislators will come back: HK Patil, Congress

7 July 2019, 16:11 PM A senior Congress, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, has blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party". The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, said Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige", reported ANI.

7 July 2019, 16:09 PM A senior Congress leader has blamed Siddaramaiah for the current Karnataka crisis, calls him 'thief inside party', according to ANI.

7 July 2019, 16:01 PM According to Zee News sources, Mumbai Congress workers will hold a protest march against the undemocratic move of BJP poaching on Cong-JDS MLA's of Karnataka. We won't tolerate 'horse trading' and it looks like democracy is being slaughtered, the Mumbai unit workers of Congress say.

7 July 2019, 15:47 PM Security tightened at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai. SRP jawans deployed in view of Congress' protest at 5.30 PM.

7 July 2019, 15:46 PM Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is flying to Bengaluru by a special flight from Delhi, reports ANI.

7 July 2019, 13:50 PM Congress' DK Shivakumar says he is confident of dissenting MLAs reconsidering their resignations. "They've (JDS) called a meeting of their party leaders. We'll also call our party leaders&sort out this issue. I'm confident things will cool down immediately," he tells ANI.

7 July 2019, 12:44 PM Sources tell Zee News' Jaipal Sharma that offers of ministerial berths have been made to dissenting MLAs. Some of these MLAs have reportedly agreed to reconsider their resignations.

7 July 2019, 12:27 PM BJP's Pralhad Joshi reportedly at the Sofitel Hotel where the eight Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying. Mahendra Singhi of Congress was also seen at the hotel a short while back. "I only met Ramesh Jarkiholi. I have not met any other MLAs. I won't say anything about what I don't know," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

7 July 2019, 12:26 PM Top leaders of Congress' Karnataka state unit meet Deve Gowda. #Karnataka: Congress leader & Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar meets JD(S) leader & former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zhJW6jPFb3 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 12:24 PM BJP's Pralhad Joshi says Congress is conspiring against JDS. He adds that the current political developments in the state have been engineered by Siddaramaiah and that Congress is against Deve Gowda, his son and CM HD Kumaraswamy as well as their JDS party.

7 July 2019, 12:22 PM Former CM Siddaramaiah has said that the state government faces no threat of collapsing. "Everything is fine. There is no need to worry." Congress leader Siddaramaiah on political situation in #Karnataka : This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala...Everything is fine. Don't worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the govt. pic.twitter.com/3ZjPPj7IS8 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

7 July 2019, 12:21 PM Mallikarjun Kharge blames BJP for political turmoil in Karnataka. Full report here. BS Yeddyurappa says BJP will wait and watch. Full report here.

7 July 2019, 12:19 PM A plethora of reasons could have prompted the dissenting MLAs from both Congress and JDS to resign. Full report here.

7 July 2019, 12:18 PM The eight Congress MLAs who tendered their resignations are currently staying in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel. It has been learnt that their rooms have been booked until Wednesday (July 10).