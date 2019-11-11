Model code for 15 Karnataka bypolls comes into force

Bengaluru: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 15 by-elections in Karnataka on December 5 will be re-enforced from Monday, a senior poll official said.

"As per the amended schedule for the bye-elections in 15 assembly segments across the state on December 5, the MCC will come into force from November 11 in the districts in which they will be held," state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in a statement here on Sunday.

The by-elections have been necessitated due to the disqualification of the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel legislators after they resigned from their respective assembly seats in July in protest against the former coalition government`s functioning.

Though former assembly speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified 17 rebels lawmakers on July 25-28 for reportedly defying their party whip, bye-polls in Muski (Raichur district) and R.R. Nagar (Bengaluru southwest) have been withheld due to litigation in the Karnataka High Court over their results in the May 2018 assembly elections.

The by-elections will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur.

Vote count is on December 9.

"Filing of nominations will be resumed on Monday and allowed till November 18, their scrutiny on November 19 and last date of their withdrawal is November 21," said Kumar.

The by-elections were postponed on September 26 from October 21, as the writ petitions of the disqualified against the speaker`s decision were being heard by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission has six moths (till January 26, 2020) to fill them from the date of their disqualification in July.

The Congress on October 31 announced names for 8 assembly segments, while the ruling BJP and JD-S were yet to do till Sunday.

The BJP is waiting for the apex court`s ruling on the disqualifications, as quashing them will enable it to nominate them to re-contest on its ticket or as Independents.

The former ruling allies (Congress and JD-S) are contesting the bye-polls separately as decided after the collapse of their 14-month coalition government on July 23 following the defeat of its chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy`s trust vote on the floor of the assembly in the absence of the rebels for voting in favour of the confidence motion.