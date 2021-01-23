हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had dreamt of strong India; from LAC to LOC, we are following his footsteps, says PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi during an event on Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial said, "Whenever our sovereignty was challenged, we gave a befitting reply. Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, we are following his footsteps."

Kolkata: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) visited Kolkata and said that Netaji had dreamt of a strong India and from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LOC), we are following his footsteps.

PM Modi during an event on Netaji at Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial said, "Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, we are following his footsteps. Whenever our sovereignty was challenged, we gave a befitting reply."

PM Narendra Modi also wondered how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have felt had he seen the new India that is taking shape today. 

He also stated, "Netaji had once asked people not to lose hope of free India. Similarly, no one can stop 130 crore citizens from making India AatmaNirbhar."

 

PM Modi said that Netaji Subhas, along with the dream of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, is the biggest inspiration of Sonar Bangla also. The Prime Minister emphasised that the role that Netaji played in the freedom of the country, the same role West Bengal has to play in the quest for AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

"AatmaNirbhar Bharat is also to be led by AatmaNirbhar Bengal and Sonar Bangla," said PM Modi.

He also inaugurated a commemorative stamp and coin on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary and said, "We will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Parakram Diwas every year."

On his arrival in Kolkata, PM went to Netaji Bhavan which is Subhas Bose's home at Elgin Road and paid tributes to the famous freedom fighter.

He also attended an international conference at the National Library, Kolkata on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The unveiling was to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Notably, to commemorate Bose’s contributions and dedication to the country, the Centre has announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). 

