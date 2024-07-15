5 Nutritious And Healthy Lunch For School Kids

School is the time when children are at their growing age. They develop not only their cognitive intellect but physical and emotional too and for a mother, it is essential to provide their kids with a healthy and nutritious diet.

Lunch plays an important role in the overall development. This is a crucial time to talk about and encourage them with good eating habits along with food choices. We all agree with the fact that mothers play a huge role in our lives and mothers can involve their children in preparing and planning their lunchboxes according to their tastes and preferences. It is not only the duty of the mother to pack the lunchboxes or choose what their children will eat today but it is about the whole family and giving the children to decide on their meals allowing them to learn about healthy eating during the day.

Packing lunch boxes for children can be tricky and you want something healthy for your child that they will eat but it all needs to be good and tasty with creativity. Do not worry, packing a delicious yet nutritious lunch can be easier than you think. Here are some tips to create a lunchbox.

1 Sandwiches - Rather than use white bread use whole wheat bread that is not beneficial for health but has nutritional value too. Fill it with cheese, mashed avocados, and green vegetables. Add sliced cucumber, tomato, and bell pepper for extra crunch and vitamins.

2 Tasty Rava Idli and Coconut Chutney - Make these easy rava idli and coconut chutney for a delicious lunchbox meal. Simply mix rava, salt, water, and some coriander and leave for a smooth batter. Steam the batter in a greased mold container for 10 minutes whip up a coconut chutney adding in green chili, salt, ginger, and water. Pack the steamed idlis and chutney in separate containers which will be both a tasty and healthy lunch for your little children.

3 Stuffed Paneer Paratha Roll - Give your child’s lunchbox a twist with healthy stuffed paneer paratha rolls. Add protein-rich paneer, colorful veggies like carrots, tomatoes, and pear, and a dash of ginge for a nutritious and tasty filling. Simply mix whole wheat flour, salt, and oil for rough dough then prepare a filling by mashing paneer with grated vegetables and adding a pinch of spice. Roll out the dough, spread the filling, and roll it again to create fun rolls. Cook them in a pan with a little ghee or butter to give them a golden brown touch and often let them cool pack them in a box

4 Masala Oats - Make it like kids-approved masala oats and this recipe combines oats with milk. When the oats cook add some spice with a sprinkle of cumin or coriander and then heat it in a pan. Toss in chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes, peas, and carrots for a vitamin boost then stir it all together with the cooked oats. Topped it with chopped nuts or seeds, fresh seasonal fruits like bananas, apples, and berries and you can also give a touch of honey or chocolate syrup for sweetness and to make it attractive.

5 Dal and Rice - This is a classic Indian dish but make it in a way that it gets a kids-friendly meal that is both healthy and nutritious. Use the children's favorite pulses and clean in water. While the lentils cook prepare the rice in a separate pan and add a touch of magic with some cumin seeds topped in a little ghee or oil. Add chopped carrots, peans, or even spinach for nutrients. Once everything is cooked combine the rice, lentils, and vegetables in a bowl. Top it with chopped coriander leaver for a fresh finish. The dal and rice bowl can be a tasty and easy power pack for a lunchbox loaded with protein, fiber, and yummy flavors that your child will love to eat.

Remember it is not about packing the lunchbox but it is also about teaching your children the importance of healthy eating habits that will benefit them for a lifetime.