5 Things That Are Considered Healthy Can Make You Sick During Monsoon

Monsoon brings heavy rains that make everyone happy. But as much fun as this season is, you need to be just as mindful of your health this season. As a result of the rain, the air humidity begins to increase, therefore bacteria begin to multiply very quickly. That is why many diseases start to spread.



Green leafy vegetables

Green vegetables are rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamins. Therefore, eating them is very beneficial for our health, but during monsoons, bacteria, fungi and many insects start growing in their leaves. Therefore, eating them during this period increases the risk of stomach irritation.



Mushroom

A mushroom is a type of fungus that grows on the ground and we eat it as a vegetable. However, eating foods rich in vitamins D, iron and B during monsoon can be harmful. During this time, bacteria grow rapidly due to the moisture, so eating it can lead to infection.



Seafood

Monsoon is the breeding season for aquatic organisms and at this time the number of different types of bacteria in the water also increases. Therefore, the risk of infection increases when eating shellfish during this season.



Cheese

During the monsoon season, the risk of sore throat and cough flu increases. In such a situation, eating cold curd can be harmful for health. Also, if you have problems like sinus or esophageal reflux, avoid curds altogether.



Salad from the market

Flies sit on the already cut fruits in the market, as a result they become contaminated. Also, you cannot trust whether the cut fruits and vegetables in the market have been properly washed or not. Therefore, the risk of getting sick increases. Also, do not drink juice from the market because the insects and bacteria found in the fruit can also infect you.

Many insects will appear in this season as well. To avoid them, we must pay special attention to our diet. Certain things must be avoided to avoid monsoon diseases. These include some things that are generally considered healthy, but eating them during the rainy season can harm your health.

