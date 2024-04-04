5 Must-Try Sustainable Fashion Trends For A Stylish Summer Wardrobe

From embroidered shirts to waffle t-shirts, here are five must-try sustainable fashion trends for a chic and conscious summer wardrobe.

Embroidered Shirts

Embroidery adds a touch of artistry and personality to any garment. This summer, opt for embroidered shirts made from organic cotton or hemp fabric. These materials are not only gentle on the skin but also have a lower environmental impact compared to conventional cotton. Look for intricate designs inspired by nature or traditional craftsmanship, which not only elevate your style but also support local artisans and traditional techniques.

Cord Sets

Corduroy is making a comeback this season and for all the right reasons. Known for its durability and timeless appeal, corduroy sets are a sustainable choice for your summer wardrobe. Invest in a matching corduroy jacket and pants set in earthy tones like olive green or mustard yellow. Choose sets made from organic cotton or recycled corduroy, which reduce the carbon footprint of your clothing while offering comfort and style.

Cigarette Pants

Slim, tailored cigarette pants are a wardrobe staple that exudes sophistication and versatility. Opt for cigarette pants made from sustainable fabrics such as Tencel, a biodegradable fibre derived from wood pulp, or recycled polyester, which minimises waste and reduces reliance on virgin materials. Pair these pants with a crisp white shirt for a classic look or dress them down with a relaxed tee for effortless elegance.

Couch Sleeve Blazers

Oversized blazers with exaggerated sleeves, also known as couch sleeve blazers, are dominating runways and street styles alike. Embrace this trend by choosing blazers crafted from sustainable materials such as linen or Lyocell, which offer breathability and comfort during the warmer months. Look for blazers with detachable or adjustable sleeves, allowing you to customise your look while reducing waste through versatility.

Waffle T-shirts

Waffle-knit fabrics are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for summer. Opt for waffle t-shirts made from organic cotton or bamboo, both of which are renewable resources that require less water and pesticides to cultivate. These textured t-shirts add dimension to your outfits while keeping you cool and comfortable in the heat. Choose neutral tones like beige or light blue for an effortless pairing with other summer essentials.