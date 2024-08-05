Humidity And Hair: Why Frizz Happens?

It’s that time of the year again! Humidity is at its peak, frizz and damage are on the rise. Rainy season brings along a barrage of hair care woes. Our scalps have faced the wrath of rain gods since time immemorial, but we never try to question why humidity affects our hair so much!

If we delve into the science behind humidity and hair damage, we will also be able to find solutions to avoid any hair damage. So, what is the relation between hair health and humidity? Let's check in the article what Dipti Bhadeshiya, Hair Expert, Floractive Profissional has to say on this:

Uncovering the science

The biggest complaint with humidity is how it gives our hair a lot of rough frizz. The reason this happens is because water molecules floating in humid air can enter our scalp and rearrange the bond inside hair fibers, which results in our hair becoming a frizzy mess. This is especially true for hair that is already unhealthy.

The second area of concern in humid climates is dry hair. This problem occurs because humid temperatures weaken the hydrogen bonds in our hair strands, which enables our hair to swell and absorb moisture. This leads hair to become more rough and dry. Repeated swelling and shrinkage adversely affect the health of our scalp too.

The final issue people face in humid climates is curly hair turning limp and patchy. Humidity can also change the core texture of our hair. The root cause here is the way humidity adds moisture to curly hair strands, making them more dry and porous, and thus susceptible to damage.

Unveiling the solutions

Haircare may seem like a complicated task when humidity is on the rise, but the truth is that there are many easy hacks to keep our hair healthy in humid conditions.

First and foremost, one must keep their hair well-oiled and well-moisturized. Oiling and moisturizing ensure that our hair cuticles are locked and sealed against harsh humidity. This is the main foundation of hair care in humid conditions.

Prevention is always better than cure. Using anti-frizz products is the second line of defense to combat humidity. It may be an anti-frizz shampoo or an anti-frizz conditioner. You could also opt for a frizz-free serum that coats hair cuticles with moisture protection to smoothen your tresses and make them silky soft. Frizz-free serums also reduce those tricky tangles that our hair often tends to get stuck in during humid conditions. Such products are designed to prevent our hair from experiencing extreme frizz.