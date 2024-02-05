Is Your Skin Dehydrated Or Is It Dry? Know The Difference

A person's general health is greatly influenced by their skin and good healthcare. A person's ability to take care of their skin is mostly dependent on their ability to distinguish between dry and dehydrated skin. Even though the terms are frequently used synonymously, they refer to different problems with different causes and solutions.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Deepali Bansal, CEO and Founder, Suroskie shares facts about your daily skincare and what steps you can take to care for your dull dry skin.

Difference Between Dry Skin and Dehydrated Skin

Dry skin is usually permanent and needs ongoing attention and care. Dehydrated skin is frequently a transient symptom that can be treated with the right skincare products and lifestyle modifications.

Due to the absence of a protective lipid layer, dry skin might seem red, irritated, or inflamed. Dehydrated skin has fine wrinkles, a lack of overall plumpness, and a dreary appearance.

Dry skin is defined by a lack of natural oils, or lipids, in the skin, which is frequently brought on by environmental or genetic reasons. Dehydrated skin is a condition that is defined by the skin's lack of water content. It can be brought on by a number of things, including the weather, food, and skincare routines.

The absence of natural oils on dry skin can make your skin feel rough, flaky, or even scaly. Due to water loss, dehydrated skin may feel lifeless and generally less elastic.

Skincare Solutions for Dry and Dehydrated Skin

Regular exfoliation can help both dry and dehydrated skin, but the type of exfoliant used should take the individual's condition into consideration. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) such as lactic or glycolic acid can be found in gentle exfoliants that help remove dead skin cells from parched skin without overly drying it out. A mild exfoliant containing beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), such as salicylic acid, can help clear clogged pores and encourage a smoother texture for dry skin. It is essential to use sunscreen every day to shield the skin from additional UV damage.