Looking for solution to protect your hair? Try these 3 fenugreek seeds

Hair masks: With winter comes various issues related to skin and hair. Dryness and frizz are some of the common problems that occur in the winter season. So, how to take care of your hair? Well, fenugreek seeds can take care of all your hair problems. Be it hair loss, frizz, dryness and dandruff, fenugreek seeds (methi dana) are one of the fantastic ingredients which can treat these medical issues.

3 fenugreek hair masks to get healthy hair

Fenugreek seeds are tiny little yellow seeds. These seeds are rich in vitamins A, C and K and also possess proteins and folic acid essential for hair. As per a study, fenugreek seeds stimulate blood circulation to hair follicles.

Here are 3 hair fenugreek seed hair masks for you to try at home.

How to make fenugreek seed hair masks

1. Fenugreek and Banana hair masks

Take some fenugreek seed powder and add one mashed banana to it. Now, add half a teaspoon of honey to form a paste. Apply this hair mask for around half an hour and the, wash it off with a mild shampoo. Honey, banana and fenugreek mask will lock the moisture to your scalp.

2. Fenugreek and coconut oil masks for hair loss

Soak the fenugreek seeds overnight. Blend them next morning to make a powder and then add one teaspoon of coconut oil. Also, add 2 teaspoons of hibiscus powder. Massage your hair with the fenugreek masks. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes. Wash it off and it will improve blood circulation to your hair follicles. This mask will be beneficial for hair loss.

3. Fenugreek and Yogurt for long and thick hair

Take fenugreek seeds powder and then add 1 teaspoon yogurt, castor oil and aloe vera gel to it. Apply the mask for 20-25 minutes and wash it off. These ingredients will help in your hair growth.