Monsoon Fashion: Top 6 Colour Choices For Ethnic Wear In Rainy Season

While the monsoon brings respite from the scorching heat and plants and trees breathe a sigh of relief, the cloudy skies and constant rainfall can often make you feel drab and gloomy. What better than to add a dash of colour to your outfits and accessories and rock your fashionable self in style? Talking about monsoon fashion, Pooja Choudhary, Founder, Lavanya The Label, shares, "Navigating through puddles and unexpected downpours can dampen your style, but with the right preference for colours, you may brighten up even the gloomiest days." Choudhary shares some pinnacle colour choices for ethnic wear in the monsoon, ensuring a vibrant and sublime appearance at the same time as staying climate-appropriate.

Monsoon Fashion: Ethnic Wear Colours For Rainy Season

Pooja Choudhary lists some bright colours to cheer up your rainy days. These include:

1. Sunny Yellow

Yellow is synonymous with sunshine and positivity. During the monsoon, whilst the skies are overcast, a pop of yellow can right away uplift your mood and the environment around you. Option for shiny yellow kurtas or sarees with minimum elaborations to hold the look light and sparkling. Pair them with silver or white add-ons to preserve a balanced, state-of-the-art appearance.

2. Fiery Red

Red is an effective colouration that symbolizes ardour and electricity. It sticks out superbly against the stupid, grey backdrop of wet weather. A red anarkali or a conventional lehenga with embroidery can make a bold assertion. For an extra subtle method, do not forget a purple dupatta paired with impartial-toned outfits. This not only adds a touch of colour but also keeps the appearance elegant and tasteful.

3. Emerald Green

Green is the colouration of nature and renewal, making it a perfect desire for the monsoon season. Emerald exudes a rich, highly-priced vibe that could rework any ethnic outfit right into a showstopper. Choose an emerald green saree with gold detailing or a salwar kameez with floral motifs to capture the essence of the wet season. Complement this appearance with gold rings to decorate its regal appeal.

4. Peachy Coral

Coral is a blend of pink and orange, providing a colourful but gentle hue that works wonderfully for the duration of the monsoon. It’s a flexible colouration that suits all pores and skin tones and brings a clean, youthful vibe. A coral kurta with white palazzos or a coral saree with delicate lace borders may be a refreshing addition to your ethnic wardrobe. Accessorize with pearls or light gold jewellery for a chic end.

5. Royal Blue

Blue, in particular royal blue, is a colour that stands out as it harmonises with the cool tones of the monsoon. This colour exudes beauty and tranquillity, making it an advanced desire for ethnic wear. A royal blue lehenga or a churidar set with silver gildings could make your appearance easily stylish. Pair it with statement silver jewellery to complete the appearance.

6. Vibrant Orange

Orange is a dynamic and lively shade that can brighten up any rainy day. It’s a flexible colour that can be worn in diverse shades, from tangerine to burnt orange. An orange saree or anarkali with traditional prints can be both putting and festive. Team it with gold or kundan rings to decorate the vibrancy of the outfit.

"Deciding on the proper hues of your ethnic wear during the monsoon can significantly uplift your style quotient. By incorporating these colours into your cloth wardrobe, you can stay fashionable and pleased, regardless of the climate outside," says Choudhary.