Monsoon Foot Care: 5 Ways To Step Up Your Rainy Day Care

Feet care in monsoon: Rainy season can cause feet to become odorous and wrinkled. They should thus be given additional attention throughout the wet season. moist shoes, hot feet, cracked toes, fungus infections, itching, athlete's foot, and other allergies are all caused by the humid, moist, and sticky atmosphere.

Keep your feet clean and dry

The key to taking care of your feet is to keep them as dry as you can. Immediately dry your feet if they should accidentally become damp. Your feet will become swollen, filthy, and susceptible to diseases if you continue to wear moist, dirty shoes. If at all feasible, keep a spare pair of shoes and socks on hand.

Use waterproof footwear

Trim your nails

Overgrown nails serve as a magnet for the filth that collects beneath them and as a haven for fungus diseases. Maintain neat, short toenails. Trim your toenails regularly to make washing your feet simpler and reduce the amount of filth that collects there.

Moisturize your feet

Apply a quality foot lotion or moisturiser every day to keep your feet moisturised, shield them from allergens, and maintain the softness and smoothness of the heels. Once in the morning after getting out of the shower and once at night before bed, moisturise dry feet. Make an investment in a quality foot lotion that will keep your feet moisturised, stop allergies, and maintain soft, smooth heels.

Avoid walking barefoot

You should resist the urge to give in and go barefoot on the chilly floor or on the soggy grass during the rainfall. Walking barefoot increases the risk of developing warts and creates an environment that is conducive to bacterial and fungal infections, both of which are challenging to cure.

If your feet become wet in dirty rainfall, immediately apply an excellent antifungal talcum powder to dry feet and let them air for a few minutes before putting on shoes or socks.

Home remedies to give your feet the extra dose of care

- While you unwind, massage your feet with olive oil and cover them with cotton socks. The aches and pains will be reduced by doing this.

- To get rid of the bacterial and fungal infections, apply tea tree oil to the area between your toes. For optimum effects, use tea tree oil with aloe vera juice or gel.

- Itching can also be relieved by massaging onion juice in between the toes.

- Add a few drops of lemon essential oil to hot water and bathe your feet twice weekly to reduce sweating.

- Set aside some time each week to take care of your feet. Spend 15 minutes soaking your feet in hot water with salt or gentle shampoo. The salt will eliminate the microorganisms and foul odour. Dead skin cells may be gently scrubbed off with a pumice stone. Apply an excellent foot lotion after washing and drying your feet.

Wearing enclosed fabric-made footwear can absorb moisture quickly, increasing the risk of foot fungal infection. So it is advised to keep your feet dry, it is advisable to wear open-toed rubber shoes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)