Monsoon Skincare For Acne-Prone Skin: Do’s And Don’ts

As the monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, it also introduces a new set of challenges for those with acne-prone skin. The increased humidity can exacerbate skin issues, leading to more breakouts and irritation. To navigate this season without compromising your skin's health, here are some essential do’s and don’ts for monsoon skincare shared by Mansi Sharma, Founder, The Honest Tree by Boddess Beauty.

Do’s

Cleanse Thoroughly

The humid weather can lead to excessive oil production, which clogs pores and triggers acne. Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser twice daily to keep your skin clean and free of excess oil and impurities.

Exfoliate Regularly

Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. Opt for a mild exfoliant with salicylic acid, which not only helps in keeping the pores clear but also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Hydrate Properly

Hydration is crucial, even for oily and acne-prone skin. Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that provides adequate hydration without clogging pores. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which hydrate the skin without adding extra oil.

Use a Toner

Incorporate a toner into your skincare routine to help control excess oil and tighten pores. Choose an alcohol-free toner with ingredients like witch hazel or tea tree oil, which have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Apply Sunscreen

Even on cloudy days, UV rays can penetrate and damage your skin. Use a non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Gel-based or water-based sunscreens are ideal for acne-prone skin as they are lightweight and less likely to clog pores.

Don’ts

Don’t Skip Cleansing

Never skip your cleansing routine, especially at night. The combination of sweat, oil, and environmental pollutants can lead to severe breakouts if not properly cleansed.

Avoid Heavy Makeup

Heavy makeup can clog pores and worsen acne. If you need to use makeup, opt for non-comedogenic, mineral-based products and ensure to remove all traces of makeup before bed.

Don’t Over-Exfoliate

While exfoliation is beneficial, over-exfoliating can irritate your skin and worsen acne. Stick to exfoliating 2-3 times a week and choose gentle products suitable for your skin type.

Avoid Oily Foods

Your diet can significantly impact your skin's health. Avoid consuming excessive oily and junk foods, which can lead to increased oil production and acne. Incorporate fresh fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Avoid Steamy Environments

Hot and steamy environments can increase sweat and oil production, leading to more breakouts. Try to stay in cool, dry places and avoid hot showers or saunas.



