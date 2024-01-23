Skin Ageing: Is Sunscreen Key To Youthful Skin? Dermatologist Shares Facts For Added Protection

When it comes to keeping your skin looking young and healthy, sunscreen has a very important role to play. We often hear about the harmful effects of the sun on our skin, but understanding how sunscreen can help prevent ageing is essential for maintaining youthful skin.

According to Dr Chytra Anand, Dermatologist & Founder, of SkinQ & Kosmoderma Clinics, "90% of the damage to the skin is from UV radiation. Protection is the best anti-ageing product and protection is only through regular sunscreen use. I tell my patients that if you would use only 1 product, invest in a great sunscreen. Do not skimp and save on that."

UV rays and ageing

Dr Chytra says, "The sun emits ultraviolet (UV) rays that can harm your skin. There are two types of UV rays that we need to be aware of: UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature ageing, while UVB rays primarily affect the outer layer and lead to sunburns and hyperpigmentation. Both types of rays contribute to the ageing process of the skin."

Sunscreen as a defence

"Sunscreen acts as a shield against these harmful UV rays. It contains active ingredients that either absorb or reflect the sun's rays, preventing them from penetrating your skin. By applying sunscreen regularly, you create a protective barrier that significantly reduces the risk of sun damage," recommends Dr Chytra.

Preventing wrinkles and fine lines

Dr Chytra highlights,"One of the visible signs of ageing is the development of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Sunscreen helps prevent these signs by blocking the UV rays that break down collagen and elastin, essential proteins responsible for maintaining skin's firmness and elasticity. By preserving these proteins, sunscreen helps to keep your skin looking smoother and more youthful."

Dark spots and sunscreen

"Exposure to the sun can also lead to the formation of dark spots, commonly known as age spots or sunspots. Sunscreen prevents the overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, which helps in reducing the occurrence of these spots. Regular use of sunscreen minimizes the risk of developing uneven skin tone and maintains a more youthful complexion", shares Dr Chytra.

Skin cancer prevention

Dr Chytra further adds, "In addition to ageing, prolonged sun exposure increases the risk of developing skin cancer. Sunscreen acts as a vital tool in preventing skin cancer by blocking the harmful UV rays that can damage the DNA in skin cells and lead to the development of cancerous cells. By incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine, you take a significant step towards maintaining overall skin health."

Choosing the right sunscreen

Dr Chytra concludes, "Not all sunscreens are created equal. To ensure optimal protection, select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 40 and a PA rating of +++ minimum. Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect against both UVA and UVB rays, providing comprehensive defence against the sun's harmful effects. Just this is insufficient. These days you get new generation sunscreens with build in anti antioxidants with Vit C for added protection. These are especially suitable for Indian skin."