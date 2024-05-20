Skincare Advice For Swimmers

Taking a dip in the pool is one of the most fun and relaxing activities to do in the summer. Besides being an enjoyable thing, a lot of people take up swimming as a part of their workout. From helping us get into better shape to strengthening our bodies, swimming sessions are excellent. While we spend a lot of time picking the right swimming costume and other gear, we often forget about our skincare.



The chlorine and salt water are extremely harsh on the skin. They tend to strip away the natural oils from the skin making it dry, itchy, and sensitive. So, whether you are a regular swimmer or just enjoy a casual dip, protecting your skin is crucial to prevent long-term damage and keep it healthy.



Here are some essential skincare tips for all swimmers shared by Dr. Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics:

Pre-swim skincare routine

A rinse before swim

Before you make a splash in the pool, take a shower preferably in cool water. Hot water dries out the skin quickly whereas cool water ensures that your pores are closed and there is lesser absorption of chlorine in the body.

Apply a barrier cream

Use a deeply nourishing cream that acts as a protectant for the skin. Look for ingredients like glycerine, petroleum, or oils that moisturize the skin and help prevent dryness and flakiness.

Use water-resistant sunscreen

Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen at least 10 minutes before you dive into the pool. A mineral sunscreen with an SPF of 50 is ideal to protect the skin from UV rays and harsh chlorine water. Ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium oxide are great for skin protection. Water-resistant sunscreens are great options for swimmers. Sunscreens not only help you to stay away from sun tan and sunburn, but they also protect the skin from sun spots, wrinkles, and others.

Use SPF swimwear

Made of special fabric that has UV protection. These fabrics are woven tightly which helps to block a significant amount of those pesky UV rays.



Post-swim skincare routine

Shower immediately

You don’t want the chlorine and other chemicals to be sitting on your skin for long. As soon as you are out of the water, shower immediately in lukewarm water. It will help you to remove any residue that continues to harm your skin. Choose a moisturizing shower gel or cream to keep the skin hydrated.



Moisturize generously



Once you have taken a shower, moisturize your skin thoroughly with a lotion. You can also use a body oil followed by a mild lotion for an added layer of hydration. Products that contain hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, shea butter, and ceramides are great for keeping the skin nourished from within.



Exfoliate regularly



If you swim regularly, you must exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week to make sure your pores are unclogged and keep the skin clean. Make sure to exfoliate gently to avoid any sensitivity on the skin.



Other tips



1. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water before and after a swim.



2. Wash your swimwear after each use. Residual chlorine can affect your skin.



3. Use skincare products that contain anti-oxidants like vitamin E or C. These can help combat chlorine-induced free radicals and support skin repair.

