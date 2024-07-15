Clearing The Way: Tips For Managing Forehead Acne In Teenagers And Young Adults

From a dermatologist's point of view, Dr. Neha Khuraana, MD, a Board-certified Dermatologist and founder of House of Aesthetics understands that getting acne on your forehead is a widespread concern for teenagers and young adults. There can be many reasons for it, but mainly hormonal changes. This can be physically painful sometimes and emotionally distressing.

Here are a few tips that can help:

1. Maintain a consistent Skincare Routine: Having a good skincare routine is very important to have healthy skin. Cleanse your face twice daily with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type and concern. Don’t overwash as it can wash out the natural oil from your skin, which can lead to an increase in oil production and result in acne. Use non-comedogenic, as it won’t clog pores and it is essential for acne-prone skin.

2. Hydration and moisturization: Even if you have oily skin, hydration is important. Using an oil-free, comedogenic moisturizer helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier and prevents it from overproducing oil.

3. Over-the-counter treatment: Consider adding over the counter treatments into your daily skincare routine. Products containing benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or AHAs can be effective. These ingredients help in killing acne-causing bacteria and help in exfoliating the skin and unclogging pores. You can start with lower concentration at the start to avoid skin irritation and gradually increase it.

4. Avoid touching your face: This is the most common mistake we make, we tend to touch our face and acne and transfer oils, dirt and bacteria from our hands to the face, which worsens your acne. You should not pick or pop pimples, it will lead to scarring and infection.

5. Manage Hair care products: We generally forget about hair care when it comes to concerns related to skin, but hair care plays an important role. One of the most common reasons for getting forehead acne is dandruff, the dandruff falls on your skin and causes acne. For clearing your acne first you need to get rid of dandruff. For that use shampoos like ketoconazole, and selenium sulfide at least for two weeks. Hair care products like gels, oils, and sprays can contribute to forehead acne, especially if they come with your forehead. Always opt for non-comedogenic hair products and try to keep your hair away from your forehead and acne. Wash your hair regularly, if you have an oily scalp.

6. Diet and lifestyle adjustments: Studies say that diet and Acne have a relationship, but it is still yet to conclude. Some advices that high glycemic index food and dairy products can aggravate acne. Add a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and reducing sugar and dairy products may improve your skin. Additionally, make sure you are getting enough sleep and managing stress.

7. Sun Protection: Protecting your skin from the sun is very important, as UV exposure can worsen your acne and lead to hyperpigmentation. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

8. Seek a Dermatologist when needed: As reels are trending nowadays on social media, people are influenced to try home remedies. Trying all these home remedies can worsen your skin as every individual has a different skin type and concern. Always consult a dermatologist, we can prescribe medications, such as topical retinoids, antibiotics or hormonal treatments like oral contraceptives for females.