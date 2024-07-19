People who have to be in the office from 9 am to 5 pm do not have the opportunity to take much care of their diet. They are so busy at work that it is not possible to eat nutritious food at a certain time every day. Such people should include some such superfoods in their diet which give them strength all the time and have no side effects on health. Let's get acquainted with such superfoods that work -



Foxnut

Makhana, which contains protein and fiber, creates a feeling of fullness for a long time and gives energy. It also contains antioxidants that are very beneficial for skin health. It is an excellent source of calcium and also helps control blood sugar.



Ragi

Be sure to include Ragi in your diet as it is rich in calcium, protein and iron. If for some reason you cannot drink enough milk, eat dry fruits or nuts during the day, Ragi is a great way to control diabetes and lose weight. It is also easy to digest, so you can take Ragi Dosa, Idli or any other dish made from Ragi to the office.



Sprouts

Protein-rich sprouts can be taken separately to the office in a tiff. Compared to lettuce or sprouts, it's a great option if you have an appetite. It makes you feel full for a long time. It can be made even more nutritious by adding other superfoods to the sprouts, such as sunflower seeds, carrots, lemons, blueberries and chickpeas, poppy seeds and soybeans.



Chia seeds

It is an excellent vegetable protein rich in essential nutrients such as amino acids, proteins, omega-3 fatty acids. Add it to your smoothies, shakes, juice or any energy drink and enjoy. Especially with coconut water, it's an even better combination.



Chana Sattu

Rich in protein, fiber and minerals, Chana Sattu is a super powerhouse. It gives you instant energy and keeps you full for a long time.

Consuming these superfood will not only provide required nutrients and minerals but will also kill your munching habbit and will keep you full and will provide you energy at the same time.

