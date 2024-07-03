Cleanse Your Aura: Reconnect With the Nature

Have you ever feel like you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders? Like negativity is sticking with you like a shadow? Then it might be time to cleanse your aura! I know most of you feel strange but believe us.

Your aura is just like a field of energy present around you. Some of the people believe it can pick up negativity from crowds, stress or even just being around angry people. If you are feeling down, it might be because your aura needs a refresh.

Here’s where nature comes in as your ultimate aura cleanser. Nature has a power of washing away negativity and leaving you feeling uplifted,

Take a barefoot walk: Just feel the soft grass and cool earth beneath your feet is a powerful way to reconnect with the grounds energy. You will see, your stress and worries flowing back into the earth as you walk.

Forest Bathing: No, you don’t need any soap here. Pour yourself in a forest is a practice which is known as forest bathing. In the surrounding of forest, take a fresh breath in natural air, listen to the sounds of nature, and let the nature work their magic. It is proven that spending time around trees and nature can lower your stress hormones and improve your overall mood.

Sun Soaking: Sun has the ability to boost our mood naturally. Just take the feel of the morning sun rays, it will energize you completely.

Water Works Wonders: Take a refreshing shower or a dip in a lake or pool. Water is a natural purifier and it said by many that water has the ability to wash all you negativities.

Remember, reconnecting with nature doesn’t require a grand adventure. Even a walk of some time and sitting under a tree can work wonders. So, just take a step outside, breath deep and let the nature cleanse your aura and recharge your happiness.