Deliciously Healthy: How to Make Stuffed Veggie Dosa at Home

Stuffed veggie dosas are a great option if you're searching for a tasty, healthful, and simple dinner. This meal from South India blends the nutrition of veggies with the crispiness of a dosa. Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this nutritious treat is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients:

For Dosa Batter:

2 cups of rice

½ cup of urad dal (split black gram)

½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

For Veggie Stuffing:

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup peas

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 green chilies (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

Prepare the Dosa Batter:

For six to eight hours, wash and soak the rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds. When necessary, add more water to the smooth batter after draining the water. Give the batter eight to ten hours, or overnight, to ferment. Before using, add some salt.

Cook the Stuffing:

Bring a pan's oil to a simmer. When the mustard seeds begin to sputter, add the onions, curry leaves, and green chilies. Sauté onions until they become golden. Add salt, turmeric powder, and boiling veggies (carrots, potatoes, and peas). Once combined, heat for five minutes. Put aside.

Prepare the Dosa:

Heat a nonstick tawa or griddle over medium heat. Pour a ladle of dosa batter in the center and spread it out in a circular motion to form a thin layer. Drizzle oil around the edges and cook until the dosa turns golden and crispy.

Add the Stuffing:

Spoon a spoonful of the veggie stuffing in the center of the dosa. Fold it over like a wrap or roll.

Serve:

Serve the hot stuffed veggie dosa warm with coconut chutney or sambar. This stuffed veggie dosa is not only tasty but also nutrient-dense and fiber-rich.

It's a complete meal that's healthy and delicious for everyone at home.