Easy Christmas Cake Recipes: Make Classic Fruitcake, Red Velvet Tree Cake, And Chocolate Yule Log At Home This Festive Season

Christmas is the perfect time to indulge in delightful desserts and spread holiday cheer. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a beginner, these festive cake ideas will add a touch of magic to your celebrations. From the traditional to the whimsical, these recipes are simple, stunning, and delicious.

1. Classic Christmas Fruitcake

Skill Level: Beginner to Intermediate

Ingredients:

► 2 cups mixed dried fruits (raisins, currants, chopped apricots)

► 1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts, almonds)

► ½ cup rum or orange juice

► 1 cup all-purpose flour

► 1 tsp baking powder

► ½ tsp cinnamon

► ½ tsp nutmeg

► ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

► ¾ cup brown sugar

► 2 large eggs

► ½ cup molasses or golden syrup

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 325°F (160°C) and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.

2. Soak the dried fruits and nuts in rum or orange juice overnight.

3. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

4. Cream butter and sugar, then add eggs one at a time. Mix in molasses.

5. Gradually fold in the dry ingredients and the soaked fruits and nuts.

6. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 60-70 minutes. Cool completely before serving.

Tips:

► For a richer flavor, prepare the fruitcake a few weeks in advance and brush with rum weekly.

2. Red Velvet Christmas Tree Cake

Skill Level: Beginner

Ingredients:

► 1 box red velvet cake mix

► 3 eggs

► ⅔ cup vegetable oil

► 1 cup water

► 1 tub cream cheese frosting

► Green food coloring

► Edible stars and sprinkles

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a tree-shaped cake pan or use a standard round pan.

2. Prepare the cake mix according to the package instructions and pour into the pan.

3. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let it cool completely.

4. Divide the frosting into two portions. Tint one with green food coloring.

5. Frost the cake with the green frosting, piping details to resemble a tree. Add sprinkles and edible stars for decoration.

Tips:

► No tree-shaped pan? Stack and cut layers to form a triangular tree shape.

3. Chocolate Yule Log (Bûche de Noël)

Skill Level: Intermediate

Ingredients:

► 4 large eggs

► ¾ cup granulated sugar

► ⅔ cup all-purpose flour

► ¼ cup cocoa powder

► 1 tsp baking powder

► 1 cup heavy cream

► 2 tbsp powdered sugar

► ½ tsp vanilla extract

► 1 cup chocolate ganache (melted chocolate + cream)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper.

2. Whisk eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Sift in flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder. Fold gently.

3. Spread the batter evenly on the pan and bake for 10-12 minutes.

4. While warm, roll the cake in a towel dusted with powdered sugar. Let it cool.

5. Whip cream with powdered sugar and vanilla. Unroll the cake, spread the cream, and roll it back.

6. Cover with chocolate ganache, using a fork to create a bark-like texture.

Tips:

► Dust with powdered sugar or add holly-shaped decorations for an authentic look.

These three Christmas cakes cater to every skill level and are sure to impress your friends and family. Happy baking and Merry Christmas!