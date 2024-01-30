Biophilic Interior Design: Bringing Nature Indoors For A Calm And Tranquil Home- Tips & Tricks
Buildings, apartments flooded with natural light, breezy ventilation, and nature's touch- biophilic design is not just architecture; it's a healthier, happier lifestyle. Read tips to build your own natural habitat in the city.
Biophilic design, an emerging trend, seeks to bring the healing and calming influence of nature into our living spaces. By seamlessly integrating natural elements, this design philosophy aims to foster a sense of tranquility and connection with the environment. The use of organic materials, such as wood and stone, not only adds a touch of warmth but also establishes a tangible link to the natural world, creating a harmonious atmosphere within our homes.
Smita Joshi, Vice President, Home Textiles and Design Expert, Nesterra shares, "A key aspect of embracing biophilic design creatively lies in the incorporation of nature-inspired patterns and textures into home decor. This adds an extra layer of depth to the design, promoting a pervasive sense of peace and relaxation throughout the living spaces."
Tips & Tricks To Connect With Nature Inside Your Home
Here are some easy ways to create a biophilic home as shared by Ms Smita Joshi:
- Opt for 100% cotton fabrics for curtains and textiles to align with the biophilic design theme.
- Cotton, a natural fiber, complements the philosophy and brings benefits like breathability, hypoallergenic properties, and eco-friendliness.
- Infuse Oriental aesthetics into curtains by blending traditional elements and nature-inspired designs with soothing colors.
- Enhance the biophilic ambiance with luxurious fabrics depicting dreamy scenes of gardens, waterfalls, and country landscapes for a tranquil indoor environment.
- Add a touch of timeless elegance with vintage-inspired curtains in muted colors, drawing inspiration from nature's subtle hues.
Incorporation of biophilic design principles into home decor, especially through nature-inspired patterns and textures, can offer a transformative experience. It not only reflects a growing desire for connection with the natural world but also adds a layer of creativity and sophistication to our living spaces.
