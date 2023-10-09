Home Decor Tips: 5 Ways To Enhance The Health And Vibe Of Your Home

Home is where the heart is, and the heart will be a place where you feel cosy, comfortable and safe. A harmonious living environment which is pleasing to the eye and is also healthy is essential to feel relaxed and rested once you get back home after a long tiring day. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd - producers of laminates in the world - shares, "In this contemporary era, the paramount importance of cultivating a health-conscious and harmonious living environment has never been more pronounced. As our lives become intricately entwined with the spaces we inhabit, the creation of living spaces that not only encapsulate our personal aesthetics but also contribute to our holistic well-being emerges as a compelling necessity." He adds that enriching the health and ambiance of your home requires a nuanced amalgamation of thoughtful design, functional prowess, and sustainability. Below are five interior solution tips that he shares that will undoubtedly guide you in achieving this transformative goal.

5 Interior Solutions To Transform Your Home

Manoj Lohia shares five key tips for home decor. Read on:

1. Pleasant indoor environment by keeping temperatures in check: Creating a comfortable home environment hinges on maintaining optimal indoor temperatures, with external wall claddings playing a pivotal role as thermal regulators. "In an ideal system, UV-resistant cladding films, crafted under high pressure, yield durable and weather-resistant panels that shield interiors from abrupt climate changes. Ventilated cladding systems, with gaps between external cladding and insulated walls, foster even temperature distribution for year-round comfort while promoting energy conservation. Selecting the right cladding materials and systems can significantly enhance your home's comfort and energy efficiency, ensuring adaptable living spaces regardless of the season," says Lohia.

2. Anti-bacterial surfaces 0 healthy living at the core: The selection of flooring is paramount in crafting a health-conscious home, and Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) emerges as a stellar choice. Beyond their renowned germ resistance and low maintenance, LVT options bring an element of luxury, intelligence, and style to your living spaces. Engineered to ward off bacterial and fungal growth, LVT flooring offers a diverse range of designs that seamlessly integrate with your interior aesthetics, imbuing your home with character. Moreover, these flooring options are a preferred selection for homeowners due to their exceptional water-resistant properties, which significantly enhance your overall living experience.

"Additionally, an increasing number of homeowners are gravitating towards High-Pressure Laminates. These not only serve as decorative elements but also provide robust protection against germs, bacteria, and water stains, making them the ideal choice for those seeking a hygienic and visually appealing living environment," shares Lohia.

3. Revitalising the kitchen experience: The kitchen, often hailed as the heart of a home, merits exceptional consideration. A clutter-free, organised kitchen not only amplifies efficiency but also fosters a serene cooking environment. Modular Kitchen setups nowadays serves as a culmination of contrasts with high quality, matt-finish surfaces coupled with decorative, glossy panels to display design diversity without compromising on the health and hygiene aspect of the same. These germ resistant surfaces carry a reputation besides being authentic in design and decor. Add to that, the water resistant properties and you know your kitchen is a safe haven, free from toxic elements.

4. Eco-conscious furniture for a sustainable tomorrow: What's a furniture without a personalty? Well, the beauty of technological advancements is the fact that we are able to get furniture and design choices without impacting the environment in a negative way. "All of this becomes possible by integrating special laminates for your dream furniture — right from metallics to glittery to natural wood or digital options that not just makes your home stand out but also helps creating a positive impact on the environment with certified quality such as Green Guard, Griha, HGS, ESD, FR and others — all complying to ISO standards," says Lohia.

5. Plant, nurture and vice versa: Indoor plants boast the extraordinary ability to cleanse the air, alleviate stress, and imbue your living spaces with an invigorating vibe. "With the vigour of nature and the ever changing weather conditions, it is imperative to take care of these saviours with something that is robust and helps shield the plant in the long run. One great option in this vector can be using load bearing panels to add that extra bit of flexibility and protection to plant pots — afterall, there's a lot of nurturing that goes into them to convert a seed into a sapling and then a plant, and weather shouldn't be a spoiler in this," Lohia shares.

Home Interiors: Create A Positive Space

Crafting a home that exudes health and positivity constitutes a continuous journey. "By embracing astute interior choices, you not only enhance your family's well-being but also mold a dwelling that resonates with your core values and aspirations. Yet, a singular piece of advice reverberates - every discerning decision you make contributes to the metamorphosis of your house into a manifestation of your identity. Your home is an authentic reflection of your mindset, so choose judiciously," advises Lohia.