Neon Lights For Homes: 5 Steps To Jazz Up Your Living Space

When you think of neon lights, you usually think of cafes, billboards on streets, restros, and pubs - basically, all things outdoors. But if the latest trends are to be believed, neon signs are now moving from public places to homes. "Gone are the days when neon signs only lit up hallways of nightclubs and pubs; they have slowly made their way into homes. They are no longer restricted to public places, and people are gradually learning to decorate their living spaces with neon lights," says Amit Jain, Chairman, and Managing Director, Arkade Group, a real estate company.

How To Add Neon Lights To Your Home: Latest Trends

Neon lights are great, especially for the living space, where you entertain guests. It can also liven up a date at home. Amit Jain lists the following trends when it comes to incorporating neon lights at home:

1. Neon lights in living spaces are currently trending. They are the latest trend on the home party circuit, especially in guest areas used for entertainment. Neon lights make a great addition to these spaces as they uniquely light up the area.

2. Catering to the dwindling attention spans of guests can be a challenge while entertaining, especially considering the limited attention span of youngsters these days. Hence, neon lights provide the perfect option, and most importantly, they are not at all boring. In case the entire setting is a bit too bland, neon lights are always a great addition.

3. By placing lights under cabinets, one can transform the entire room and make it look brighter. This technique highlights the furniture in the room by giving it a glow from underneath. Adding neon lights will transform your room into something more modern and flashy.

4. Neon lights also bring along positive vibrations and create a sense of positivity in the space. This is extremely important in today’s world, where stress and work pressure are integral parts of people’s lives. Hence, when choosing to unwind, guests prefer to hang out at places that give them good and positive vibes.

5. When planning a date, neon lights work best. One can use neon lights to create an intimate space and control the ambiance of the interior party area. They create a cool factor and provide something inviting and warm that is hard to miss and impresses your guests.”

So what are you waiting for? Get bold and creative and add a dash of neon to your life!