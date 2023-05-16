How To Create A Kid-Friendly Bathroom: Follow Key Tips

Once a kid is there in the house, there is often an overhaul in terms of the interiors. The bathroom is an important part of the home and creating a child-friendly bathroom is not always an easy task. "Achieving the right balance between playfulness and practicality is crucial when designing a bathroom that is suitable for children," shares Cyrus Mody, Managing Partner of Viceroy Properties. He shares some ideas to create a bathroom space that is suitable for both kids and adults.

Designing A Kid-Friendly Bathroom

Cyrus Mody shares some key tips for designing a bathroom for children:

Safety Is Key

When designing a bathroom for children, there are a number of practical considerations that must be taken into account, shares Mody.

"Safety is of the utmost importance, with non-slip flooring, rounded edges, and soft-close toilet seats all essential to reducing the risk of accidents. However, it is also important to create a space that is fun and welcoming for kids, with playful design elements that will encourage them to enjoy spending time in the bathroom," says Cyrus Mody.

It's All About Colours

One of the key ways to create a kid-friendly bathroom space is through the use of colour. Bright, bold colours can be used to create a fun and playful atmosphere that will appeal to children. However, it is important to strike a balance between a colorful and engaging space, and a design that will be timeless and practical for years to come, says Mody.

One way to incorporate colour into the bathroom is through the use of tiles. "Mosaic tiles in shades of blue or green can create an underwater theme that will appeal to kids, while patterned tiles can add visual interest to the space. Chevron or herringbone patterns can add a playful touch to the bathroom floor or shower walls, without being too overwhelming," shares Mody.

In addition to tiles, accessories can also be used to add colour and fun to the bathroom. Shower curtains, bath mats, and towels can all be chosen in bright, bold colors that will appeal to kids. Polka dots, stripes, or other playful patterns can also be used to create a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Create Storage Space

Another important consideration when designing a kid-friendly bathroom is storage space. "Children tend to have a lot of bath toys and accessories, so having ample storage space is essential to keeping the bathroom organized and free of clutter. Open shelving or a storage bench can be used to store toys and towels while keeping them within easy reach," says Mody.

In addition to storage, it is also important to consider the comfort of children when designing a bathroom. Mody suggests a stool or step ladder can make it easier for kids to reach the sink or toilet, while a soft, cushioned bath mat can be more comfortable for little feet.

Be Practical

Finally, it is important to consider the practicalities of maintaining a kid-friendly bathroom. Easy-to-clean surfaces, such as tiles or laminate flooring, can be more practical than carpets or other materials that may be more difficult to clean. Additionally, a handheld showerhead can make it easier to rinse off children after bath time, while also making it easier to clean the bathtub or shower.

"In conclusion, designing a kid-friendly bathroom requires careful consideration of a number of practical and design elements. By striking the right balance between practicality and playfulness, it is possible to create a bathroom that kids will love spending time in, while also being a functional and practical space for the whole family," says Cyrus Mody.