Summer Home Decor: 5 Tips To Upgrade Your Living Room For The Sunny Season

With summer in full swing, now is the time to upgrade your home decor for a more relaxed look and make the most of the days between the solstice and equinox. Even though you can't quite go to your ideal summer destination just yet, you can still create a relaxed summertime living vibe with a few minor style adjustments. With these summer decor ideas, you can easily transition into the new season while making your room feel instantly lighter, brighter and cooler.

Whether you want to make major changes or simply add some seasonal furnishings, numerous summer-inspired home décor ideas can help you achieve your desired look. Let's check some of the most recent trends in summertime home décor, which range from colourful hues to whimsical designs.

Summer Home Decor Ideas

Here are some summer home décor tips listed by Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts in Delhi to help you create a bright and cosy living space that’s perfect for the warmer months:

- Introduce new pockets of spaces within the living—pair linen upholstered chaise and a wireframe metal bookshelf to make way for the quiet reads or roll out a colossal chenille carpet to host board games and other floor activities that bring people together.

- Keep these as an understatement and create a centre stage with a bulbous boucle settee overlooked by handcrafted pendant lights to catch the relaxed vibe that is happening all around.

- Look for a richer meaning in simpler elements, with an eco-chic statement, where the natural greens and the nature-inspired palettes can dot along clean-lined forms, life-size elements and spaced-out settings.

- While neutral colours set the tone for this aesthetic, you can choose to give a subtle pop with energized pastels like periwinkle blue, mint green, peach and more that trace back to nature and its tranquil self.

- Try keeping the mood board refined with wire-cut brick walls, fluted wood furnishings, polished metal accessories, combed cotton drapes and more that refresh your space in a rather sublime synonym—the one that has so little but so much to offer.