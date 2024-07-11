How Music Can Be Your Anti-Panic Button?

Panic attacks can be very frightening and unbearable. They often comes with deep feelings of fear and anxiety, due to which we cannot able to breathe properly and think clearly. There are most of the people who are trying to find out the ways to cope up with these attacks.

There is a way or you can say a hidden weapon which you might not considered: Music. Yes, music holds the power which can help in easing panic attacks. Music has the ability which can influence how we feel. By listening music which calms you, can help to slow down you racing heart, and provide relief from rapid breathing, which are the most common symptoms of panic attack.

Soft and soothing melodies holds the ability which can create a sense of peace and relaxation, which ultimately helps during attack to regain control over themselves.

Music has various genre which have varying effects. For example, Classical music which comes with its gentle and flowing rhythms, are very effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Sounds of nature like, chirruping of birds, sound of falling rain drops, rustling of leaves, can also be very calming and these sound can take you to a more peaceful journey by transporting your mind. Even your favourite song of slow tempo can help in reducing these attacks.

Preparing yourself for a potential panic attack, you can create a playlist of soft and calming songs. Keep the access of this playlist always with you so that you can play it quickly whenever you feel anxious. Listening these songs on a regular basis makes you able to deal with these attacks and also reduce the intensity of panic attacks.

In addition of listening music, you can play any musical instrument too. By playing your favourite tune on musical instrument you can distract your mind from anxious thoughts and engage it towards some enjoyable things which keeps you happy.

Overall, Music is act like a medicine which acts magically, it is such a valuable tool which help you to manage these attacks. Its ability to calm and distract makes it simple yet effective which help you to regain a sense of calmness.

Music can be our that best friend, who understands our all emotions, supports us in every situations and makes us able to deal any kind if situations. But if we really want this best friend in our life, then we have to join our hand with music and establish a great bond not for only single day but for entire life.

"People will come and go, but the only thing, which stay forever is, music". Music can heal us, we just have to put our complete trust on it.