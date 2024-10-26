How To Dress For Weddings In Different Climates And Cultures Of India?

India’s vast geography and cultural diversity significantly influence wedding attire, with each region having its own traditions and climate considerations. Here are few things to keep in mind on how to dress for weddings in different regions, while keeping both cultural significance and climate in mind.

Confused! Want to know how to dress during weddings in different climates and cultures. Here are some tips shared by Ritu Chauhan, Lead Researcher & Designer, ICH Next.

In tropical and humid regions, such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, the weather plays a significant role in determining what to wear. Lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon are ideal for managing the heat. For women, chanderi or linen sarees provide comfort while retaining elegance, especially for daytime weddings. Kanjeevaram silk sarees, though heavier, are traditionally worn at South Indian weddings, but are now often being replaced with lighter options like Mysore silk and Silk chanderi or Tissue sarees that can help manage the heat. Minimal accessories in such climates are ideal.

Look to Try? Style yourself in a fresh toned chanderi saree with light weight temple jewellery and slip on stilettoes. Find a unique drape that suits you to keep the look new and interesting. Add a waist belt for a more contemporary expression.

Arid and semi-arid regions like Rajasthan and Gujarat, the climate shifts between dry heat during the day and cooler evenings. Here, wedding attire is vibrant and reflective of the cultural richness. Women can opt for sarees or lehengas made of silk or georgette, which are breathable and comfortable yet ornate enough to match the grandeur of Rajasthani and Gujarati weddings. Bright colors like red, orange, and pink can reflect the desert's vibrant cultural heritage. Polki or Kundan jewelry adds to the opulence of the occasion while maintaining the traditional look.

Look to Try? Dress comfortable and stylish with a sharara triage, that includes a layered embellished short kurta, voluminous sharara and a long, open-front shrug. Complete the ensemble with a strappy sandal and heavy dangler earrings for a boldly sensual look.

In temperate regions like Punjab and Delhi, winter weddings are popular. Heavier fabrics like brocade, silk, and velvet can be ideal for these weddings. Lehengas, sarees, or anarkalis in deep, rich colors like maroon, emerald green, and navy blue works very well. These fabrics not only provide warmth but also add a luxurious feel to the attire. The cooler weather also allows for heavier, more ornate jewellery.

Look to Try? Don’t miss an opportunity to try on a luxurious and smart Banarasi coord set. Cut close to the body, tailor the style in a column fit and with half or full sleeves. Pair a cape dupatta if necessary, embellished mules and antique gold statement jewellery.

Colder regions, such as Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh, where warmth becomes the priority when choosing wedding attire, women must go for heavier fabrics like wool, velvet, or brocade. Long-sleeved anarkalis or lehengas can be paired with intricately embroidered shawls, ideal for maintaining warmth while still adhering to cultural dress norms. Traditional Kashmiri pherans, long gowns worn in the region, can also be integrated into wedding attire. Accessories such as pashmina stoles and layered jewelry can add the sophistication, providing not only additional warmth but also complementing the rich cultural traditions.

Look to Try? Pick the latest style of the velvet ethnic triage, worn with a wide leg trouser, corseted crop top and a long, embellished chugga jacket. Choose rich transitionary colours that suit all skin tones and ages, like teal, plum, mauve and charcoal. Pair with stone studded jewellery and embellished boots.

Dressing for weddings in India is a balancing act between climate considerations and cultural expectations. From the humid coasts of the South to the cold mountains of the North, each region offers unique attire options that respect tradition while ensuring comfort. Understanding these nuances ensures that one is comfortable, stylish and appropriately dressed for the occasion.