International Yoga Day 2024: Try These Playlists For An Elevating Yoga Experience

In today's fast-paced world, finding ways to destress and prioritize our health feels like an uphill battle. Many of us today are dealing with lifestyle issues and emotional baggage that make peace seem like an elusive dream. Despite our best efforts to self-soothe, true relaxation often feels out of reach. But have you ever thought about trying yoga and music therapy? Combining the ancient practice of yoga with the soothing power of music can work wonders, not just for calming your mind but also for self-reflection, healing, and personal growth.



Yoga is one of the most popular alternative therapies today, thanks to its holistic benefits for physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness. However, many people struggle with constant mental chatter during their practice, making it hard to fully benefit from yoga. This is where music therapy comes in. Music therapy creates healing waves in the brain that boost concentration, enhance memory, and help you achieve a balanced state of mind. When you combine yoga with music therapy, you can reach a state of transcendence, freeing yourself from the stresses that weigh you down. To get the most out of this powerful combination, you'll need playlists that enhance your focus and help you excel in your asanas.

If you are somebody who is struggling to balance your mind, here are some soft and soothing playlists shared by Surjeet Rawat, Chief Entertainment Officer, Excitel Broadband to help you with your sessions:

Lunar Mantras by Govind Das and Jacqueline Michelle

If you love a blend of divinity and melody, this playlist is perfect for you. The devotional songs on this list combine Indo-western music, bringing an energetic vibe to your yoga sessions. It’s especially great for intense asanas like Suryanamaskar, Peacock, and Handstand Scorpion. Give it a listen, and elevate your practice with this inspiring mix.

Indian Flute Music for Yoga (Bansuri music)

This playlist will transport you back to Indian culture with its traditional musical instruments. The soothing flute melodies are enchanting and mesmerizing. If you're planning a low-intensity session with asanas like Cat-Cow, Bhujangasana, and Vrikshasana, this playlist is perfect for you.

Yoga Padhi- Sounds of Isha

Yoga Padhi is a fantastic mix of Indian musical instruments designed to create healing waves in your brain, providing a serene and calm experience. If you're feeling exhausted or overwhelmed, this playlist is your go-to for finding peace amidst the chaos. Let the soothing sounds lift the weight off your shoulders and bring brightness to your day.

Zion Llama

If you're in the mood for some Zen, this playlist is perfect for you. Ideal for meditative yoga sessions with asanas like Shavasana and Padmasana, it brings a touch of nature and peace to your practice. With this playlist, you'll leave your yoga session feeling completely calm and rejuvenated.

Muted Reality

This playlist is perfect for anyone dealing with stress and looking to relax their mind. It's designed to help alleviate your emotional well-being by providing a soothing auditory experience. Listening to this playlist with your daily sessions, you'll find it easier to unwind and let go of your worries.

Next time you hit the mat, grab your earphones and dive into this amazing playlist. It's the perfect way to enhance your yoga session, helping you to fully immerse yourself in the practice. The soothing melodies will elevate your focus and deepen your relaxation, making your time on the mat even more rewarding. This International Yoga Day, take your yoga experience to the next level with these curated playlists and discover the true essence of tranquillity and mindfulness.