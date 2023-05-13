LIVE Updates | Happy Mother's Day 2023: Plan The Perfect Surprise For Your Mom This Year- Best Wishes, Gifts, Recipes And More

Mother's Day 2023: Mother’s Day is a holiday that celebrates motherhood and maternal bonds. Its roots can be found in ancient cultures when mother goddesses were honoured and revered.

Honouring a mother recognises the enormous influence that moms have on their kids' lives and emphasises how they guide, support, and have an impact on how they develop as individuals. Mother's Day is an international celebration acknowledging mothers and motherhood. Although the dates and customs may vary, it has evolved into a time when people can show their affection for their mothers and mother figures, often through gifts, greeting cards, and other unique expressions of love and gratitude.

Mother's Day gives families a chance to get together, show their love, appreciation and gratitude, and create cherished memories. It also recognises the influence and guidance mothers provide and the important role they play in forming their children's values, personalities, and overall development.

Mother's Day may also be a time for reflection and remembering, especially for those whose moms have passed away. As a result, individuals may pay tributes to their mothers' memories by visiting graves or making monuments of their own.

The celebration of Mother's Day will take place on May 14, 2023, this year, on the second Sunday of May in several nations, including India.