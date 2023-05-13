topStoriesenglish2607468
NewsLifestyle
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

LIVE Updates | Happy Mother's Day 2023: Plan The Perfect Surprise For Your Mom This Year- Best Wishes, Gifts, Recipes And More

Happy Mother's Day 2023: The significance of Mother's Day lies in the recognition of the most important role that mothers play in our lives. Here we have everything from heartfelt wishes, greetings, images, gifting ideas, last-minute surprise and amazing restaurants to take your mom to on this special day. 

Written By  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source:
  • Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14th this year
  • Mother’s Day is a event that honours motherhood and maternal bonds
  • Mother's Day celebrations revolve around the immeasurable impact of mothers in our lives

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Happy Mother's Day 2023: Plan The Perfect Surprise For Your Mom This Year- Best Wishes, Gifts, Recipes And More

Mother's Day 2023: Mother’s Day is a holiday that celebrates motherhood and maternal bonds. Its roots can be found in ancient cultures when mother goddesses were honoured and revered.

Honouring a mother recognises the enormous influence that moms have on their kids' lives and emphasises how they guide, support, and have an impact on how they develop as individuals. Mother's Day is an international celebration acknowledging mothers and motherhood. Although the dates and customs may vary, it has evolved into a time when people can show their affection for their mothers and mother figures, often through gifts, greeting cards, and other unique expressions of love and gratitude.

Mother's Day gives families a chance to get together, show their love, appreciation and gratitude, and create cherished memories. It also recognises the influence and guidance mothers provide and the important role they play in forming their children's values, personalities, and overall development. 

Mother's Day may also be a time for reflection and remembering, especially for those whose moms have passed away. As a result, individuals may pay tributes to their mothers' memories by visiting graves or making monuments of their own. 

The celebration of Mother's Day will take place on May 14, 2023, this year, on the second Sunday of May in several nations, including India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'