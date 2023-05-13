Mother’s Day 2023: 3 Soulful Self-Care Practices For New Moms

Happy Mother's Day: At a time, when a mother is emotionally, physically, and mentally stressed, self-care plays a huge role. While the term has different meanings for everyone, new mothers should not feel guilty about taking time off to focus on their physical, mental, and emotional well being. It not only helps them manage post-pregnancy challenges such as anxiety and stress, but also improves their bond with the child, productivity, and mental space.

To help mothers deal with this new world of responsibilities and motherhood and navigate their way through this phase, ShareChat creator Dr Nardi Parekh 'Nandi' has curated 3 self-care tips, that new moms should abide by.

Rethink, Reprioritize, Revalue

Generally, new moms are so occupied and focused on their children that they tend to forget about themselves. If you are on the verge of burnout due to daily frustration, stress, and dissatisfaction, it is an indication that you need to reorganize your life.

Take a moment to rethink the way you want to move forward and make enough room for yourself. Try to reprioritize so that you don’t lose yourself. Make sure you speak to your partner about your challenges and don’t forget to ask for help whenever needed. This will help you revalue the things that you might have forgotten about in the race to be a perfect mother.

Track your mood and treat your body well

Our body goes through multiple hormonal, physical, mental, and many other changes during and post-pregnancy. These constant changes not only impact your body but also your emotional well-being. Spending time thinking about your struggles and tracking your mood patterns can make it easier to catch the trigger points before they become longer negative spirals that might go out of control.

Get into the habit of monitoring your mood and treating your body well. You can practice self-care in simple ways by tapping into yoga and meditation, picking a new hobby, practicing gratitude, or doing anything that makes you happy or that you haven’t done in a long time.

Be kind to yourself

Parenting is a tough job. It’s normal to feel sad, negative, or angry sometimes, so don’t be hard on yourself about those feelings. Focus on the things you can control and celebrate small victories. Remember that part of happiness lies in setting realistic expectations. Be gentle with yourself with regard to losing baby weight, planning social gatherings, and achieving your life’s ambitions. Whenever possible, postpone major life changes until you’ve settled into your new role as a mother.

Motherhood comes with tasks, and following a self-care routine that also incorporates discipline can help you improve your lifestyle and have long-term benefits.